Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,407 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Mondelez International worth $177,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,137.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,569,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,733,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 114,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,101. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

