Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,468 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $78,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.28. 1,100,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

