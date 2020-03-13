Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMI. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huami during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huami alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE HMI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 814,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $791.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.21. Huami has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.