Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) PT Lowered to $3.50

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUSKF. Scotiabank cut Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSKF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Husky Energy has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $11.03.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

