HyperQuant (HQT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115,243.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $26,851.93 and approximately $115,243.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.02062773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00189685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 231.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00023370 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

