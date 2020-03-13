HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of HYRE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 226,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in HyreCar by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in HyreCar by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

