IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,802 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.17% of IBERIABANK worth $45,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 132,798 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 638,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

