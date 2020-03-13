Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Identiv updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 81,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.54. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

INVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 13,212 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $59,189.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 220,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,877. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

