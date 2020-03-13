Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDRA. ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.41).

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $72,711. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 207,012 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

