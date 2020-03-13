IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.85. 1,173,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,351. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.33. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $121.96 and a 52-week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

