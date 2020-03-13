IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.33% of IDEX worth $43,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.85. 1,180,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $121.96 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average is $164.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

