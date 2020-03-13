IDEX Membership Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,222.38 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $167,222.38 and $129.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $83.61 or 0.01494336 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00051835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00486833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.90 or 0.04984704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00036978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00057959 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017879 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

