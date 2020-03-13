Ifoods Chain Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $208,067.45 and $1,825.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.02230981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00199273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 202.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Token Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io.

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

