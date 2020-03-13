ILCoin (ILC) Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $171,595.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, IDAX, Graviex and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00032718 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005799 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003762 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Graviex, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

