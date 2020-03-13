ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 171,081.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,759 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.50% of ImmunoGen worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

IMGN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,504 shares of company stock worth $441,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

