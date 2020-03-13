IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Director Purchases $805,485.60 in Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Director Daniel Patrick Gibson acquired 38,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $805,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Patrick Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMPINJ alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Daniel Patrick Gibson acquired 16,180 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $345,928.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 798,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,644. The firm has a market cap of $399.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.