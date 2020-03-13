Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,220,017 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 111.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

