Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

INO traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,603,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,900. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

