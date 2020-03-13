Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INO. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.24.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $848.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

