InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

IPO has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IPO opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

