Insider Buying: Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,841.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAST shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

