Insider Buying: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.79. 906,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,730. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

