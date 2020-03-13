Insider Buying: Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director Purchases 529,605 Shares of Stock

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director David Nierenberg bought 529,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $524,308.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,067 shares in the company, valued at $35,706.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, David Nierenberg bought 235,198 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.98.

Shares of FTK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 581,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,674. Flotek Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.95.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,990,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 813,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 465,076 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 276,569 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 551.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

