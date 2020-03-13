Insider Buying: GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Purchases 8,912 Shares of Stock

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) insider Angus McNaughton acquired 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.60 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$49,907.20 ($35,395.18).

Angus McNaughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Angus McNaughton acquired 7,980 shares of GPT Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.27 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of A$49,994.70 ($35,457.23).

Shares of ASX GPT traded down A$0.16 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$5.12 ($3.63). The company had a trading volume of 16,585,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. GPT Group has a 1-year low of A$5.60 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of A$6.50 ($4.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$6.02 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.04.

About GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $24 billion portfolio of offices, logistics, business parks and prime shopping centres across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

