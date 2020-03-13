Insider Buying: Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insider Purchases 84,023 Shares of Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) insider Lindsay Dudfield acquired 84,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$28,399.77 ($20,141.68).

Lindsay Dudfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Lindsay Dudfield bought 25,000 shares of Jindalee Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$7,925.00 ($5,620.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Jindalee Resources Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.22 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of A$0.44 ($0.31).

About Jindalee Resources

Jindalee Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium, magnesite, gold, diamond, nickel, iron, uranium, and base metals. It holds interests in various tenements located in the United States, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

