Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Buys 2,416 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXRT stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 469,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.