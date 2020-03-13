Insider Buying: Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nextgen Healthcare stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 788,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $723.37 million, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,299,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215,662 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 144,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.