Insider Buying: Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) CFO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) CFO George L. Ball bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PSN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 386,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,936. Parsons Corp has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

