Insider Buying: Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Insider Buys 725 Shares of Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) insider Karen Penrose acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$63.63 ($45.13) per share, with a total value of A$46,131.03 ($32,717.04).

RHC stock traded up A$4.02 ($2.85) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$62.50 ($44.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$71.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.86. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a fifty-two week low of A$61.56 ($43.66) and a fifty-two week high of A$80.93 ($57.40).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s previous Interim dividend of $0.60. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

