Insider Buying: Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Buys 5,649 Shares of Stock

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant purchased 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $145,235.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 530,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,685.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 199,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $497.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.77. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the third quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

