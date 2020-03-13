Insider Buying: Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) CFO Thomas R. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SUN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. 1,561,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Sunoco by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sunoco by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sunoco by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

