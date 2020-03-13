Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) Insider Acquires 61,250 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) insider Howard Coleman purchased 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,425.00 ($28,670.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments in small medium enterprises. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia. It seeks to invest in companies having annual revenue greater then AUD 2.5 million ( $1.72 million) per annum. Teaminvest Private Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

