Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $178,300.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00.

NYSE PFSI traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,799. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

