Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.36 Million

Brokerages expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to report $68.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.41 million and the lowest is $68.31 million. Instructure reported sales of $56.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year sales of $257.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.58 million to $257.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $302.69 million, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $305.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Instructure.

Get Instructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INST shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Instructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Instructure by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,865,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Instructure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Instructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 705,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Instructure by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 405,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Instructure stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Instructure has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.