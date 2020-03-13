Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655 ($21.77).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,707 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £102,420 ($134,727.70).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.93) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,694.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,541.47.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

