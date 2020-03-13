Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.50% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $68,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 3,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,845. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

