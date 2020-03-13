Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $33,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,705.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 568,554 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 185,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 115,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 134,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,462,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.