Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,580. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.