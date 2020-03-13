Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,782 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 61,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

