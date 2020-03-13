Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/3/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

2/18/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

1/30/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

