Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HollyFrontier (HFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC):

3/6/2020 – HollyFrontier was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

2/28/2020 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

2/21/2020 – HollyFrontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2020 – HollyFrontier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HollyFrontier Corporation's shares continue to struggle, reflecting lingering issues pertaining to the company. The stock is down 26.1% over the trailing 12-month period, underperforming the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry's loss of 18.2%. HollyFrontier have been bogged down by cost escalation associated with maintenance downtime and unplanned refinery shutdowns. Moreover, the downstream operator's lubricating oils business is facing headwinds on the back of oversupply. The market – a high-margin, low-volume one – is suffering due to the influx of supplies from various sources. As it is, the U.S. refiner is impacted by the lack of significant projects for its midstream segment – Holly Energy Partners. Given these headwinds, HollyFrontier is seen as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

1/20/2020 – HollyFrontier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – HollyFrontier is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $19.44 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get HollyFrontier Corp alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 144,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,187,000 after purchasing an additional 137,015 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,006,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.