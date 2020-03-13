ION Market Cap Reaches $248,190.89 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a total market cap of $248,190.89 and $504.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006326 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,345,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,445,000 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

