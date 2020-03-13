IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.54 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $355.15 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular exchanges including Ovis, HitBTC, OKEx and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.02230981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00199273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 202.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00053240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Coinone, Upbit, OKEx, Exrates, Gate.io, FCoin, Binance, Ovis and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

