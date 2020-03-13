IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,264. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

