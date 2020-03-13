Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after buying an additional 580,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,790,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

