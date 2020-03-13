Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.68% of Iron Mountain worth $62,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 5,817,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,922. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

