iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lifted by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.89 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

