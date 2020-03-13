iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,433,703 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

