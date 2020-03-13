iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $248.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $248.56 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.92 and its 200 day moving average is $312.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

