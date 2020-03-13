iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,576 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $588,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,700. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $248.56 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

